Annie Mae Harris Jordan age 83, resident of Lake City, FL. transitioned Saturday, May 18, 2019 due to an extended illness at Avalon Health Center.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years and was a graduate of Richardson High School Class of 1952 and earned her Nursing Degree from Lake City Community College in 1972. She was employed as Supervisor of Nursing at the Veteran Hospital until she retired in 1995.

Survivors are her son Bernea Jordan and daughter Linda Harris-Floyd, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Services for Annie Mae Harris Jordan will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church Rev. Theo Jackson Pastor. Interment will follow in Huntsville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Published in Lake City Reporter on May 23, 2019

