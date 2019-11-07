Annie Margie Gilbert-Thompson was born October 8, 1954, to Mary Alice Gilbert and Joseph Mack. Annie passed away on October 31, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. at the Acosta-Rua Hospice Community Center surrounded by her family.
Left to cherish precious memories: Her loving children, Quentina, Quentin, Allison, and Margo; grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Gilbert-Thompson will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, 450 S 8th St., Macclenny, FL. Superintendent Joe N. Ruise, Pastor, Bishop Ernest Folston, Jr., Eulogist.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019