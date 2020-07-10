Archibald Dodd "Archie" St. John, Jr., resident of Lake City, Fl, died at home on Sunday, June 28, at the age of 97.
Archie is survived by his large and loving family: Phyllis (née Gaskill), his wife of 69 years; three children, Andrew of Sarasota, Martin (Diane) of Lake City, and Nancy Rogers (Norman) of Sarasota; five grandchildren, Steve, Jennifer (Brian) of Sarasota, Matthew (Katie) of Lake City, Caitlin (Sean) of New York City, and Tristan (Tara) of Parrish; six great-grandchildren, Kayla, Brody, Justin, Layla, Lilith, and Cyrus; and sister Jeannette Gleason of Marietta, Georgia. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Robert, and sister Elizabeth.
Archie was born on January 23, 1923, in Maplewood, New Jersey, to Archibald D St John, Sr., and Jeannette Campbell Mullikin, and raised at their home in Millburn, New Jersey, and later in Cincinnati, Ohio. His college studies were interrupted by his service in the 1150th Engineer Battalion of the United States Army, where he participated in the liberation of Europe in World War Two, earning two Bronze Stars and honors for marksmanship. Following his active duty during the war he met and married his beloved wife Phyllis Gaskill, a Registered Nurse raised in Cincinnati. Archie and Phyllis three children, Andrew, Martin, and Nancy all followed and were raised by the couple in the city of Sarasota, Florida, where Archie found employment as Director of the Water Utility Office for the City of Sarasota. He retired in 1986.
Archie was a man of many talents and interests, curious about the natural world and history. He and Phyllis enjoyed many years of travel together through Elderhostel (now Road Scholar), which allowed them to visit and learn about new places and make new friends, from New Orleans to San Salvador, Bahamas. Archie was an expert cribbage player with a deceptively mild demeanor. He could charm opponents with many an apt aphorism while executing a total, unflinching victory on the game board. He enjoyed good food and better drinks. He was a wonderful Grandad to the children in his family, an excellent companion in the pool and a gifted tutor to those learning to play darts. His humor and quick wit were at their best in unexpected moments.
Archie had a heart for service, volunteering at the Christian Service Center for 19 years and serving on the Board of Directors for 14 years. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota, and later at the First Presbyterian Church in Lake City, where he and Phyllis moved in 1994, settling in Eastside Village. Archie served as both Elder and Deacon and as chief cook and bottle washer for the Men of the Church monthly dinner. He participated on the Property Committee and in mens fellowship groups, including the R.O.M.E.O.s breakfast club (Retired Old Men Eating Out).
A private memorial service for Archie will be held on Saturday, July 11, at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Lake City, the Rev. Ken Goodrich presiding. Donations in Archies memory may be made to the donors charity of choice
.