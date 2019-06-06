Arrie Mack Smith

Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
4637 NW Lake Jeffery Rd.
Lake City, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
4637 NW Lake Jeffery Rd.
Lake City, FL
View Map
Obituary
Arrie Mack Smith, 52, beloved husband and father, passed away June 2, 2019, following an extended illness. Loving memories will be left with his family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Arrie Smith will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Lake City, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4637 NW Lake Jeffery Rd., Lake City, FL. Per the family request, Flowers are welcome; Contributions can be made to sons, Arrie R. Smith, Jr, and Arrieton Smith for their college fund.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. The Caring Professionals
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 6, 2019
