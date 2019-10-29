Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eric A. Brown & Sons Funeral Home - Jasper 1221 S.W. Third Street Jasper , FL 32052 (386)-792-1711 Send Flowers Obituary

Athena Robinson Randolph, MD, 62, departed this life on October 25, 2019. She was born in Taylor, MS, to the late Hughie and Katherine Martin Robinson. She grew up in Milwaukee, WI where she was educated in the Milwaukee County Pubic School System. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and became a very active youth member at Calvary Baptist Church in Milwaukee. Following graduation from Custer High School she attended Dartmouth College, earning a B.A. Degree in Human Development. It was there that she met her future husband, Tommy Randolph, MD. That union took place on August 11, 1979.

Dr. Randolph earned her medical degree at the

Dr. Randolph actively served her community as a Board Member of Happy House Child Care Center, Epiphany Catholic School, and most recently Florida Gateway College (Past Chair). She also had an active role in the American Society, the March of Dimes and the Red Cross. She served as a local youth athletic team sponsor and National Achiever Society coach. In 2004 she was named the Lake City Women's History Month Woman of the Year.

Dr. Randolph was a faithful and dedicated member of Greater New Bethel AME Church, Live Oak, FL, where she served as a trustee, usher, youth choir director, choir member, finance committee member and on the hospitality committee. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, supporting her family6 and interacting with her patients.

She is survived by a loving husband, Tommy Randolph, MD, and daughter, Avona of Lake City, FL; sons, Cory (Tiffany) of Greensboro, NC, and Aaron (Elizabeth) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Zaryn and Olivia Randolph of Greensboro, NC; sister, Charlotte Hall-Austin of Stockton, CA; brothers, Hughie Robinson (Susan) of Elk Grove, WI, Dennis Robinson and Andre Robinson (Christine) of Milwaukee, WI; aunt, Edith Harrison (Isom) of Stockton, CA; great aunt, Robertha Martin Simmons of Chicago, IL; a dear mother-in-law, Lucille Randolph of Live Oak, FL; sister-in-law, Angela Randolph of Lake City, FL; brother-in-laws, Bruce Randolph, MD (Mildred) of Memphis, TN and Harrell Randolph (Ernestine) of Live Oak, FL. She also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends to cherish her memory.

Homegoing services for Dr. Randolph will be held at Greater New Bethel AME Church (524 Lisle Ave., Live Oak, FL) on Saturday, November 2nd at 11am. Visitation will be held at The Howard Center at Florida Gateway College on Friday, November 1st from 5-7 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to ERIC BROWN & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1221 3rd St. SW, Jasper, FL, 32052/

Committal Service at the Eastside Cemetery, Live Oak, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Haven Hospice of Suwanee Valley ( http://beyourhaven.org/donate ) or the Florida Gateway College Foundation ( https://www.fgc.edu/community/foundation/how-to-give/ )

