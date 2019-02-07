Mr. Authur Lee "Bear" Johnson, age 66, resident of Orlando, Florida, former resident of Lake City, FL. passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 terminating a brief illness. He was the son of the late Mrs. Parthenia Jones and the late Mr. Harry Johnson. He was educated in the Orange County Public School System. He was very talented and received many recognitions.
He leaves his siblings to cherish his memories; Juanita Torrance, Alphonso Johnson, Jean Johnson, Carnell Johnson (Barbara), Chester Johnson (Shawn), Bruce Johnson (Gail), Shelia Owen, Barry Johnson, a host of relatives and sorrowing friends.
Services for Mr. Authur Lee "Bear" Johnson will be held Saturday 2:00 pm, February 9, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, 251 NE Washington Street. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019