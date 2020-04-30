Barbara Ann Irving, resident of Lake City, Florida was born May 18, 1950, to Freddie Townsend and Maggie Lee Brown in Jennings, Florida. Barbara passed away on April 22, 2020, at Shands UF Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted son, Johnny Wilson; daughters, Ruth Carter and Latonya Maddox; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020