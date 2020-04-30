Barbara Ann Irving (1950 - 2020)
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Obituary
Barbara Ann Irving, resident of Lake City, Florida was born May 18, 1950, to Freddie Townsend and Maggie Lee Brown in Jennings, Florida. Barbara passed away on April 22, 2020, at Shands UF Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted son, Johnny Wilson; daughters, Ruth Carter and Latonya Maddox; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020
