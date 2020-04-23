Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Pearson Massey, 67, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical center after a sudden illness. She was born in Spruce Pine, North Carolina on October 29, 1952 to the late George and Liza Triplett Pearson. She has made Lake City her home since 1974, when she moved here with her husband from Virginia. She was a Homemaker and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church here in Lake City. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to church, spending time with her family, taking care of people and traveling. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, Otis Patrick Massey and fourteen siblings.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Connor (Billy) of Lake City; grandchildren, David Weeks, Dustin Connor and Will Connor all of Lake City; great-grandchildren, David "Jr" Weeks and Noelle Weeks both of Lake City. Her siblings Bertha Pearson, Roger Pearson (Joyce) and Susan Thrift all of North Carolina along with her two loving fur babies, Gator & Buddy Ray also survive.

Celebration of life services for Mrs. Massey will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to them to help them during this difficult time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

