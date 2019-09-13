Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Joyce Pellicer. View Sign Service Information Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home 307 South Palm Avenue Palatka , FL 32177 (386)-325-4521 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM San Mateo Presbyterian Church Service 2:00 PM San Mateo Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Joyce Pellicer, 84, of Palatka, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in West Palm Beach, she had resided in Putnam County since 1980 coming from West Palm Beach. Barbara worked 25 years as a dental assistant with Dr. Akers in Miami. She later worked 15 years in the stationery and card department at Wal-Mart in Palatka. She was a member of San Mateo Presbyterian Church. Barbara loved to cook and in years past, enjoyed sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Pellicer and a son, John Conrad Nash, III and by her parents, Joseph Benefield Arnold and Joyce M. Parrish Arnold.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Everett of Lake City, 2 brothers, Joseph Benefield Arnold, Jr. (June) of Bronson and Harold Burns of Satsuma, a sister, Shirley Thornton (Jim) of Palatka, 3 grandchildren, Maya Nash (Hank), Jared Charles Everett and Virginia Alysee Everett, 2 great-grandchildren, Nova Prendergast and Iris Prendergast and Barbara's long-time canine companion, LuLu.

Services celebrating Barbara's life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the San Mateo Presbyterian Church with Dr. Robert J. Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Pellicer Creek Cemetery in St. Johns County. The family will receive friends Sunday at the church from 1:30 P.M. until the time of services at 2:00 P.M.

Flowers are gratefully accepted or the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Womens Resource Center, P.O. Box 811, Palatka, FL 32178.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Barbara's Book of Memories page at

Arrangements are entrusted to JOHNSON-OVERTURF FUNERAL HOME in Palatka. Barbara Joyce Pellicer, 84, of Palatka, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in West Palm Beach, she had resided in Putnam County since 1980 coming from West Palm Beach. Barbara worked 25 years as a dental assistant with Dr. Akers in Miami. She later worked 15 years in the stationery and card department at Wal-Mart in Palatka. She was a member of San Mateo Presbyterian Church. Barbara loved to cook and in years past, enjoyed sewing.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Pellicer and a son, John Conrad Nash, III and by her parents, Joseph Benefield Arnold and Joyce M. Parrish Arnold.Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Everett of Lake City, 2 brothers, Joseph Benefield Arnold, Jr. (June) of Bronson and Harold Burns of Satsuma, a sister, Shirley Thornton (Jim) of Palatka, 3 grandchildren, Maya Nash (Hank), Jared Charles Everett and Virginia Alysee Everett, 2 great-grandchildren, Nova Prendergast and Iris Prendergast and Barbara's long-time canine companion, LuLu.Services celebrating Barbara's life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the San Mateo Presbyterian Church with Dr. Robert J. Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Pellicer Creek Cemetery in St. Johns County. The family will receive friends Sunday at the church from 1:30 P.M. until the time of services at 2:00 P.M.Flowers are gratefully accepted or the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Womens Resource Center, P.O. Box 811, Palatka, FL 32178.Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Barbara's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com Arrangements are entrusted to JOHNSON-OVERTURF FUNERAL HOME in Palatka. Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close