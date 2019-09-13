Barbara Joyce Pellicer, 84, of Palatka, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in West Palm Beach, she had resided in Putnam County since 1980 coming from West Palm Beach. Barbara worked 25 years as a dental assistant with Dr. Akers in Miami. She later worked 15 years in the stationery and card department at Wal-Mart in Palatka. She was a member of San Mateo Presbyterian Church. Barbara loved to cook and in years past, enjoyed sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Pellicer and a son, John Conrad Nash, III and by her parents, Joseph Benefield Arnold and Joyce M. Parrish Arnold.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Everett of Lake City, 2 brothers, Joseph Benefield Arnold, Jr. (June) of Bronson and Harold Burns of Satsuma, a sister, Shirley Thornton (Jim) of Palatka, 3 grandchildren, Maya Nash (Hank), Jared Charles Everett and Virginia Alysee Everett, 2 great-grandchildren, Nova Prendergast and Iris Prendergast and Barbara's long-time canine companion, LuLu.
Services celebrating Barbara's life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the San Mateo Presbyterian Church with Dr. Robert J. Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Pellicer Creek Cemetery in St. Johns County. The family will receive friends Sunday at the church from 1:30 P.M. until the time of services at 2:00 P.M.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Womens Resource Center, P.O. Box 811, Palatka, FL 32178.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Barbara's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
Arrangements are entrusted to JOHNSON-OVERTURF FUNERAL HOME in Palatka.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019