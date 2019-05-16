Barbara June Sharpe Sweat, 69 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Seibert and Sally Johns Sharpe and had made Lake City her home most of her life. Mrs. Sweat was a Christian by faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved gardening and watching her TV programs. Mrs. Sweat was preceded in death by one son, Jacob Lee and one daughter, Brandie Lee Kemp.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 40 years, Sam Sweat, Lake City; two daughters, Ashley Martin (Artie), Lake City and Amy Houghton, Jacksonville; one son, Gary Sweat (Toni), Lake City; two brothers, John Sharpe, Jacksonville and Stanley Sharpe (Darlene), Orlando; fifteen grandchildren, Phalon, Austin, Kellen, Jaime, Ashtyn, Cody, Jordan, Karly, Cheryl, Layla, Zachary, Chelsey, Tristan, Cross and Jace; seven great-grandchildren, Brendan, Lincoln, Landon, June, Collin, Robert James and Eliana.
Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 4:00 PM, in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow privately at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 16, 2019