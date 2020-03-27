Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Rutland) Wagner. View Sign Service Information Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals 420 Love Avenue Tifton , GA 31794 (229)-382-4255 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Rutland Wagner, 78, of Lake City, formerly of Lenox, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lake City Medical Center in Lake City. A private graveside service will be held for Ms. Wagner on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Rutland Cemetery, Tifton, Georgia, where she will be laid to rest.

Born March 2, 1942, in Tifton, Georgia, Ms. Wagner was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Rutland and Martha "Virginia" Tyson Rutland. She graduated from Cook High School in Adel, Georgia; lived in Corpus Christi, Texas for a while, but lived most of her life in Lake City, where she had many friends among her church family. She was an accomplished piano player and singer, loved gospel music and occasionally sang at church. She had a yard full of flowers that she loved to tend to, but her favorite flowers were pink roses. She enjoyed being with her friends and family and loved to talk on the phone when she couldn't be with them in person. She had a deep faith and loved the Lord dearly and she was a member of Countryside Baptist Church in Lake City. She was a homemaker for most of her life.

Ms. Wagner is survived by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Stephen and Melissa Rutland and Mark Rutland, all of Lenox, Georgia and Charles and Teresa Rutland of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews.

