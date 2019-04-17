Ben Douglas Cagle, 76 of Live Oak, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home in Live Oak. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Ben Herman Cagle and Mildred Ricks Cagle. Mr. Cagle had made Live Oak his home since 1977 having lived previously in Lake City and Chattanooga, TN. He was an Army Veteran and served from 1962 to 1965. Following his service he was called into the ministry and earned his Theological Degree from Tennessee Temple in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1973. Mr. Cagle founded Northside Baptist Church in Live Oak in 1983 and served as Pastor for over 30 years until his retirement. He also worked for many years with the Occidental Chemical Corp. in White Springs, FL. When able, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Survivors include his wife, Nannie Cagle; four children, Stacey Cagle Valdes-Zuazo, Joy Leigh Cagle, Clinton Douglas Cagle and Chadwick Edgar Cagle; six grandchildren, Lauren Rhoten, David Rhoten, Manny Guzman, Hayden Valdes-Zuazo, Mason Valdes-Zuazo and Heidi Cagle; and one great-grandchild, Jeremiah Joseph Rhoten.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
