Ben Edward "Ebb" Koon, 92 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. Mr. Koon was the second to the youngest of 5 living children to the late Ben and Elvie Rhoden Koon, and was a lifelong resident of Suwannee and Columbia Counties. He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation in 1989 with 42 years of service. Mr. Koon was of the Baptist faith and was currently attending Athens Baptist Church. He loved working on his farm, riding his tractor and mowing. Mr. Koon was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Koon, Carl J. Koon and Russell Koon; and one sister, Doris Nielsen.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 69 years, Joy Williams Koon, Lake City; his daughter, Elaine Koon Newcomb (Bill), Lake City; two grandchildren, Brad Newcomb (Julie), Branford and Stephanie Smith, Lake City; one great-grandson, Brett Newcomb, Lake City; one great-great grandson, Stetson Newcomb, Branford; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Siloam United Methodist Church in Lake City with Rev. James Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 1, 2019