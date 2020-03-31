Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Franklin Christie. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Graveside service 11:00 AM Lake City Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Christie was born February 26, 1949, in Lake City, FL, to the late Julian Woodrow Christie Sr. and Eldon Fowler Christie.

Mr. Christie honorably served in the United States Army as an Airplane Dispatcher. Dedicated to service, Mr. Christie also worked in the trucking industry as a Truck Driver.

He was a Florida Gator fan, played golf, loved his grand-kids, and all children. Mr. Christie was known for his kindness, generous heart, sense of humor, and most of all for being the best grandfather known to man.

His grandsons called him Big Pa! His great-nieces and great-nephew called him Uncle Ben. Benny considered all of them as his grandchildren. There was nothing Big Pa wouldn't do for his friends, family, and especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters; Dianne Garraghan and Marenda Christie.

Leaving behind to cherish the memories, Benny is survived by his wife: Alease Christie of Archer, FL; his sons: Jason Christie of Archer, FL, David Michael Christie and his wife Tracy of Gainesville, FL; his brother: Woody Christie and his wife Connie of Lake City, FL; his sisters Ruby Christie, Laura Maloy, Melissa Christie of Huntersville, NC; two grandsons: Hayden and Parker Christie; four great-nieces: Bailey, Alley, & Violet Stewart, and Neviah Johnstone; one great nephew: Wyatt Johnstone, many other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Christie will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Lake City Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the

DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME located at

