Bentley Jayce Barwick born February 9, 2018 received his wings from God on February 26, 2019. He is son of Lacey Barwick and Donnie Thurman. He is preceded in death by great grandfather Clay Taylor, great grandmother Debra Pettibone Kemp, great-great great grandparents Robert Y Davis and Catherine Parrott Davis and his grandparents Hubert and Alva Pettibone. His favorite color was green and he enjoyed his stuffed animals and John Deere Tractors and his V-Tech toys.

He is survived by his parents Lacey Barwick and Donnie Thurman his paternal grandfather Dusty Wayne Barwick and maternal grandmother Christina M. Taylor (Greggorian) his paternal great grandparents Bill and Terri Phillips. His uncles Jeremy Barwick and Spencer Cox his Aunts, Tara lee Barwick, Allyson P. Cox, Madison- Rose Patterson, and Cierra L. Melton and one niece Alice N. Barwick.

Celebration of life for Bentley Jayce Barwick will be held March 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Deep Creek Community Center located North of Lake City. DEES-PARISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025

458 S Marion Ave.

Lake City , FL 32025

