Bernard "Bud" Joseph Brown
HIGH SPRINGS, FL. Bernard Bud Joseph Brown, 87, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born Feb. 28, 1932 in Billerica, MA, he was the son of the late John Henry Brown and Florence Marie Brown, the second of three children. He served in the Korean War as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army. He met his wife of 69 years Jacqueline May Brown in Miami, FL, and worked for GE Supply Company as a salesman. He retired in 1997 and continued to do odd jobs here and there including a delivery business, a school crossing guard, and an inventory associate. Most recently, he volunteered at Graceworks Consignment Shop and could frequently be seen dropping off truck loads of scrap metal for recycling at Waltrip Salvage & Scrap, both located in High Springs. He was a simple man: he drank coffee black, his favorite food was hot dogs, and he read the newspaper every day. Always one of the guys, Bud had an especially gifted hand at crosswords, gin, poker, and Scrabble.
Bud is survived by his wife Jacqueline May Brown; three daughters Annette Behan Mahony of Fort White, FL, Renee Bernadette Chapin of Pinellas Park, FL, and Yvonne Naomi Brown-Davidson of Charlotte, NC; a brother, John Agustus Brown of Boise, ID; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graceworks. 25575 US-27, High Springs, FL 32643.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019