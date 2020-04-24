Bernard L. Williams 87, of White Springs, Florida passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Gainesville, FL following an extended illness. The White Springs native was a Teacher, Counselor, Financial Aid Advisor, and Principal for Union and Suwannee Counties, and CCA of Lake City, as well as a former Town Council member and Community Activist. Bernard was an active lifelong member of New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of White Springs, where he served in various positions.
Bernard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Ruby T. Williams; daughter, Nicole B. "Nikki" Williams; son, Bernard II, "Bernie" Williams; adopted sons, Johnny Taylor, Marcus Taylor, Patrick Taylor, and Avery Taylor; grandchildren, Darrell Davis, Brandon Williams, TaMartre Williams, Leland Williams, Antonio Dupree, Tyrone Dupree, LaTasha Davis, LaTaja Davis, Regina Edwards, and Rekeshia Edwards; sister, Judy Goldsmith-Walters; brothers, Rev. Charles E. Graham, William Goldsmith, John Goldsmith, Jr.; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Bernard L. Williams will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020, in White Springs, Florida at the Eastside Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professional"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 24, 2020