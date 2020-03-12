Mrs. Bessie L. Bright was born on September 7, 1935, in Kissimmee, Florida to Robert and Leola Flakes. She passed away on March 5, 2020, at Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. Cherished memories are left with her daughter, Tonya Johnson (Carlos), and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Bessie L. Bright will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL, Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. The Caring Professionals
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020