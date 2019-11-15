Bessie Mae McDaniel, age 89, of Jennings, FL. passed away at her home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Prospect Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery near White Springs, FL.

Bessie was born in Vero Beach, FL. on September 19, 1930 to the late Lee and Margaret Hagan McCall. She was a wonderful wife and the mother of ten children. She was a minister with the Pentecostal Holiness Church and was faithful to her Lord. She never passed up an opportunity to witness to those around her. Ms. Bessie didn't just teach it, she lived it out on a daily basis to set an example. She loved to sing and playing Scrabble with her family was one of her favorite things to do.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 2005.

Survivors include her three sons, Michael Pat McDaniel (Betty), Mitchell McDaniel, and Timothy McDaniel (LeeAnna); seven daughters, Terri Fletcher (Larry), Diana Tiny McNeal (Richard), Jenny Stubbs (Stanley), Becky Register (John Paul) Cindy Cheshire (Don), Theda Eanes (Mark) and Aimee Harper (Marty); two sisters, Erma McDaniel and Jeanette Waters; twenty grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME in Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.