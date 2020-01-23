Betty J Rozin 5/8/32- 1/18/2020 age 87 of Lake City ,Florida.
Betty Rozin passed away at her home on 1/18/2020. She was retired from Alachua County School Food Service.
She is preceded in death by Frank Rozin, Brothers Roy Palmour, Grady Jr. Palmour, Harold Palmour.
She is survived by Cathy (Dennis) Reynolds, Howard(Melisa) Palmour, Bonnie Calloway, Lucy (Gaston) Wilkerson, step-son Keith Rozin, Grand Children; Lisa Kelley, Larry (Erika) Young, Barbara (Chris) Paredes, Arieanna Young, Glenn Young, One sister Bonnie Raether, sister-in-law Betty Palmour, 8 great grandchildren; Kristen Miller, Kelly, Alex, David Young, Isabella (Bella), Eli Paredes, Arcell Brinson, Chase Young, 1 great great grand daughter, Paisley Permenter.
There will be a grave site Memorial on Jan. 26th, 2:00pm, at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Lacrosse, Florida
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020