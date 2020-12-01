Betty Jean Bryan Crews, age 87, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home following an extended illness. She was born June 11, 1933, to the late N.B. and Nita Cason Bryan in Jasper, Florida. In 1951, she married William Eldridge Crews, and they truly lived happily ever after. They moved to Jacksonville for Mr. Crews to further his education and started a family. In 1961, they moved to Lake City with their two children. They would add another child and call Lake City "home" for the rest of their lives. Betty was employed by the Columbia County School Board, Finance Dept., for 20 years before retiring to tend to grandbabies. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. Prior church membership was with The First Advent Christian Church. She loved each member of both churches. She was quiet in her Christian faith, but believed deeply in Jesus Christ, her blessed Savior. Mrs. Crews was a devoted wife and mother and a wonderful, doting grandmother. God and family were her life!
Mrs. Crews leaves behind to cherish her memories a son, Don (Sheila) Crews, daughters, Karen (Michael) Smith and Angie (Tom) Witt, grandchildren, Brad and Mara Crews, Hunter (Rebecca) Smith, Katherine Witt, and Caroline (Andrew) Nettles, great grandchildren, Chloe and Shyla Crews, a sister, Marjorie Bryan Tompkins and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Eldridge, grandson, Bryce Crews, brothers, N.B. Bryan Jr. and Will Bryan, and sister, Diana Bryan McGauley.
Private funeral services will be conducted for the family by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.