1/1
Betty Jean Bryan crews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Bryan Crews, age 87, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home following an extended illness. She was born June 11, 1933, to the late N.B. and Nita Cason Bryan in Jasper, Florida. In 1951, she married William Eldridge Crews, and they truly lived happily ever after. They moved to Jacksonville for Mr. Crews to further his education and started a family. In 1961, they moved to Lake City with their two children. They would add another child and call Lake City "home" for the rest of their lives. Betty was employed by the Columbia County School Board, Finance Dept., for 20 years before retiring to tend to grandbabies. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. Prior church membership was with The First Advent Christian Church. She loved each member of both churches. She was quiet in her Christian faith, but believed deeply in Jesus Christ, her blessed Savior. Mrs. Crews was a devoted wife and mother and a wonderful, doting grandmother. God and family were her life!
Mrs. Crews leaves behind to cherish her memories a son, Don (Sheila) Crews, daughters, Karen (Michael) Smith and Angie (Tom) Witt, grandchildren, Brad and Mara Crews, Hunter (Rebecca) Smith, Katherine Witt, and Caroline (Andrew) Nettles, great grandchildren, Chloe and Shyla Crews, a sister, Marjorie Bryan Tompkins and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Eldridge, grandson, Bryce Crews, brothers, N.B. Bryan Jr. and Will Bryan, and sister, Diana Bryan McGauley.
Private funeral services will be conducted for the family by Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved