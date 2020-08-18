Betty Jo Barcia, 87 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Harper and Edith Pearl Scott Bowman. Mrs. Barcia was a longtime resident of Lake City and was a member of The Cross Church in Ellisville. She had a natural green thumb and she enjoyed rooting and growing her plants. Working with her late husband, Pete Barcia, she helped to manage the Lazy P Farm Delivery Egg Service which delivered 1500 dozen eggs per week in Gainesville and Lake City. Together, in 1985, they opened the Lazy P Nursery, a 25 acre plant nursery surrounding their home and managed until Mr. Barcias health declined. In her spare time she enjoyed reading books and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Pete Barcia; her sister, Shirley Herron; two step sons, Michael Barcia and Patrick Barcia; and two grandchildren, Joey Dicks and Raivyn Summerfield.
Survivors include her children, Mary Summerfield (Mike), Jeannette Ward (Clifton) and Annette Barcia all of Lake City and Randy Scofield (Cheryl), Milledgeville, GA; two step sons, Peter Barcia (Julie), Kailua, HI and Paul Barcia (Ann), Ft. White; grandchildren, Dylan Bass (Hannah), Lake City, Delenna Hedman (Jonathan), Ft. White, Steven Ward (Erica), Lake City, Daryl Ward (Patrick Thomas), Ft. Lauderdale, Autumn Summerfield, Lake City, Kaitlyn Summerfield, Live Oak and Jill Derr (Chris), Jacksonville; great grandchildren, Rayla Bass, Allie Hedman, Wade Hedman, Spencer Hedman, Sarah Ward (Austin), Garrett Ward, Lilly Derr, Jackson Jones, Brooke Ward Olivia Cumbess and Jensen Cumbess; two great-great grandchildren, Luka and Maverick; many nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday , August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Cross with Rev. Kenneth Edenfield officiating. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Family and friends attending the services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. A live stream of the funeral service will be available on Wednesday by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.