Betty Jone Marcum-Morrison, age 80, passed away Sunday, January 5th, 2020 after a brief illness in the Lake City Medical Center and then briefly at Hospice.

She resided with her son, Rick, daughter-in-law, Alicia, and granddaughter Carlee, in Lake City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Randal Morrison, her eldest son, David Randal Morrison Jr., and her grandson-in-law, Jimmy, who recently passed.

Mrs. Morrison was survived by her 2 sisters, Mary Thrasher and Myrna Marcum, Five Points, and 6 children, Sherry Anderson (Widowed), Wellborn; Michael Robert Morrison (Tina), Lake City; Howard Clay Morrison (Marie), Ellisville; Stewart Donald Morrison (Stephanie), Five Points; Patty Koon (Jackson), O'Brien; Richard Daniel Morrison (Alicia), Lake City. She considered her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law her children.

Mrs. Morrison had 21 grandchildren, including their spouses. She was blessed with 12 great grandchildren and one great, great grandson, many nieces and nephews.

The family will be distributing her ashes, per her request. Anyone needing more information should contact Robert Morrison. Message him on Facebook. Lake City, Fl.