10/4/38 7/31/20
Betty L. Green passed away peacefully Friday, July 31st at Hospice Care in Lake City, FL due to a short illness. She was born in 1938 in Coshocton, Ohio to Charles and Nina Taylor. She made most of her life in Florida.
Surviving are her four children, Pete Hostetler and Brian Hostetler of Lake City, Bruce Hostetler of Killbuck, Ohio and Nina Sellers of Lake City; five grandchildren, Kerry Hostetler, Shawna Stolbach, Brad Hostetler, Nichole Hostetler and Tyler Sellers; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Betty is the last to survive of eleven siblings.
A celebration of Bettys life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Florida. A family meal will be held at the family home following the visitation.
There will not be any service at the Athens Baptist Church nor a gravesite service. Due to Covid-19, visitation will be restricted and guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.