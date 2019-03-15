Betty Lee Kisiel, 79, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019. She was born February 13, 1940 in Staunton, VA to Fred and Catherine Gordon. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and was a Time-Study Engineer for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Jan F. Kisiel, and her three daughters, Melody Stricklin, Tracie Hirtriter, and Misty Kisiel.
She was proceeded by her siblings Fred Gordon, Barbara Root, Ruby Shifflett, Dorothy Gossom and is survived by Ray Gordon. She was a beloved wife, a special Momma who loved her family deeply, and a very giving person.
There will be a private gathering with the immediate family at home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019