Betty Miller Moore, age 82, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 17, 2020 at Haven Hospice of Lake City, FL. She was born October 20, 1937 to the late Lawrence A. Miller and Dora Virginia (Starling) Miller. She was preceded in death by her siblings Wayne Miller, Andy Miller, Bunny Miller Davis and Dora Jean Crider Hickman.
She left behind her 4 children Randall Moore (Nicki, Randy RP, Kaylen) Tina Byrd-Ally (Mickey, Angi, BJ) Bill Moore-Lisa (Megan, Cody, Tony, Justin, CW, Raychel) and Steve Moore (Rocky). Also leaving behind 28 great, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She attended Belpre High School (Class of 55) and Parkersburg Beauty College. She moved to Florida in the early 1970s. She was a hairdresser for over 25 years. She owned and operated The Hair Connection in Crystal River, FL for several years.
First and Foremost, she loved her family and friends. She was a member of Church of Christ. Her hobbies were watching Golf (Tiger Woods), FSU Football and Nascar. She loved to crochet and make her Christmas Fudge and cookies. For her birthday she always loved to enjoy a Lobster and Shrimp dinner. Her personality and smile will be missed.
ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with our Mom/Nana. Memorial services will be at a later date in mid April 2020.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020