Betty Sue Koon, 81, of Fort White, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on April 12, 1939 to the late Joseph Sidney Deese and Sallie Mae Timmons Deese. She has been a life-long resident of Fort White, a member of the 1957 Fort White High graduating class and was a member of the First Baptist Church of High Springs, where she was very active as a member and a devout Christian. She worked with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for 17 years, serving under 5 different Sheriffs. Then with the Columbia County Tax Collector's Office under Ray Walker for 10 years, and for the Supervisor of Elections Office for 5 years under Liz Horne. She owned and operated the "Goose Nest" in Fort White from 1988-1998. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; whose interests include bridge, gardening, Florida Gator games, baking, cooking and family gatherings. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William D. Koon; and her brother, Robert Sidney "Sid" Deese.
She is survived by her children; Kathy Valentine (Billy) of Palm Bay, Kerri Nash (Gary) of Palm Bay and William D. "Bill" Koon, Jr. (Sheri) of Fort White; sisters, JoAnn Deese of Dowling Park, Linda Pope (Richard) of Fort White and Sally Walton (Jerry) of Monticello. Six grandchildren, David Koon, Lauren Valentine - Florin, Lindsay Reidenauer, Emmalee Davis, Jared Nash and Arielle Koon, along with nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Koon were conducted on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Mr. Jimmy Poppell officiating. Interment followed in the Fort White Cemetery. The family received friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted, but if donations are preferred, the family asks requests donations please be considered to the UF Health Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 103633, Gainesville, FL, 32610, make checks payable to the UF HCC. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Family and friends attending services are asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be streamed live by visiting Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook.