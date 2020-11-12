1/1
Beverly Ann Gandiana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Gandiana, 64, cherished wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home with her husband of 27 years by her side. Beverly was a long-time resident of Live Oak, born and raised in Perry, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Ann Suber, her brother Jesse (Peanut) and her daughter LeAnn Hall. Beverly is survived by her loving husband Philip Gandiana, brother David Suber, sister Jo Ann Lane, 8 children; Angela La'Vigne, Daniel (Melody) Davis, Corbin (LeAnn) Hall, Amanda (Toby) King, Nancy (John) Bowden, Charlotte Gandiana, Crystal Bennett, Tony (Nikky) Allen. Beverly was extremely blessed with 30 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and was loved by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the family property. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City, FL 32055. www.icsfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ICS Cremation & Funeral Home
357 Wilks Ln
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-3436
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved