Beverly Ann Gandiana, 64, cherished wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home with her husband of 27 years by her side. Beverly was a long-time resident of Live Oak, born and raised in Perry, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Ann Suber, her brother Jesse (Peanut) and her daughter LeAnn Hall. Beverly is survived by her loving husband Philip Gandiana, brother David Suber, sister Jo Ann Lane, 8 children; Angela La'Vigne, Daniel (Melody) Davis, Corbin (LeAnn) Hall, Amanda (Toby) King, Nancy (John) Bowden, Charlotte Gandiana, Crystal Bennett, Tony (Nikky) Allen. Beverly was extremely blessed with 30 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and was loved by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the family property. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City, FL 32055. www.icsfuneralservices.com