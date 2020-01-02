Beverly Ann Phillips was born in Palatka, FL on December 3, 1944. She passed with peace and grace on December 29, 2019 with her family at her side.
Beverly never remarried after the death of her husband R. Guynn Phillips who predeceased her by in death24 years.
Beverlyis survived by her sons Rodney (Angie) of Interlachen, FL and Richard (Katrina) of Land O Lakes, FL, grandchildren Gabriella, Lena and Kayda, brother Victor (Janice) and sister Lillian (Randall Jr.). Beverly loved all of her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephewsand many loyal and caring friends and extended family.
Beverly graduated from the University of Florida in 1966 with a Bachelor Degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Elementary Education in 1982. She taught in Lake City for 20 years and at Flagler County High School for 8 years. Beverly returned to her home town Pomona Park FL, in 2003. She refurbished her childhood home and enjoyed hosting family and friends at the home on Lake Broward.
Beverly was strong in her faith to God and served as the VBS Director and Moderator of the Pilgrim Congregation Church, where she became a member as a child. She was an active member of the GFWC Crescent City Woman's Club, Putnam County Gator Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, The Ladies Book Club, an avid Nascar fan, and loved to participate in weekly trivia night. She was also a dedicated Gator football fan and season ticket holder.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3rd from 10-11am at Pilgrim Congregation Church in Pomona Park, FL. Service will begin at11am. A private burial will take place at 2pm.
For those who wish, donations can be made in Beverly's honor to Pilgrim Congregational Church at 103 Church St., Pomona Park, FL 32181 or Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Putman County at 5111 Crill Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
Arrangements are under the direction of CLAYTON FRANK & BIGGS FUNERAL HOME, Crescent City, Florida. biggsfh.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020