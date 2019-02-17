Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, Bill Cross, loving husband, father of two and grandfather to four, passed away at the age of 78. Bill was raised in Chattanooga, TN by Vernon and Teenie Dove. He served in the Army for two years and then married Patsy Keaton in 1964. They raised their son Ron and daughter Stacy while he worked for AT&T for 27 years before becoming President of Americall Long Distance Company and subsequently the developer of the Country Club of Sebring. He was known for his quick wit, making people laugh, passion for his family and his kind and loving spirit. He is survived by his wife Patsy, son Ron (Michelle), daughter Stacy (Jimmie), four grandchildren Gracie, Suzanne, Emmy and Grant, sisters Mary, Judy (Alan), and Terri (Jimmy) and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Rd, Sebring, FL 33872 followed by a reception at the Country Club of Sebring. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.

STEPHEN-NELSON FUNERAL HOME 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870

4001 Sebring Parkway

Sebring , FL 33870-1681

