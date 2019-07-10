Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Borie Hudson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville 18 NW 8th Avenue Gainesville , FL 32601 (352)-372-2537 Send Flowers Obituary

Bishop Borie Hudson, Jr., born March 3, 1934 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Borie Hudson, Sr. and Alice Young. Bishop Hudson Jr. passed away June 27, 2019 after an extended illness.

Bishop Borie Hudson was educated in the Alachua County Public School. He was employed by the Alachua County School Board driving buses for over 18 years, the University of Florida as a Maintenance Man over 26 years painting cars, and 6 years at the Road Department. He was always willing to give a helping hand to assist others.

He accepted Christ at an early age. Bishop Borie Hudson, Jr. was the founder of the House of Prayer In Love With One Another in Lake Butler, Florida. He pastored over 50 years. He loved the Lord and his family. He even enjoyed fishing.

He was preceded in death by his son, Donnell Hudson and several brothers and sisters.

He married Nancy Acosta Alridge on May 30, 2014.

He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Nancy Acosta Hudson; two daughters, Gail Bellamy (Quinton), Phyllis Hudson-Walker ( Dana) both of Gainesville, Fl. One son Bishop Leon Borie Hudson, III (Dorothy) of Lake City, Fl.

Services entrusted to CHESTNUT FUNERAL HOME 18 NW 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Santa Fe Baptist Church Hudson III Officiating.

Visitation is Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the House of Prayer In Love With One Another, 5581 SW 61st, Lake Butler, Florida 32054

