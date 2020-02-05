|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Zane Cray.
|
|
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Church of Faith and Deliverance Through Christ Inc.
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Church of Faith and Deliverance Through Christ Inc.
Bishop Zane Cray, Sr., age 79, was born February 18, 1940, to the late James Joel Cray, Sr., and Carrie Jackson Cray in Wellborn, Florida. He passed away after an extended illness on January 31, 2020 at Shands Lakeshore Hospital Regional Hospital.
He accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Rev. D. White. Bishop Zane Cray, Sr. was the founder of the The Church of Faith and Deliverance Through Christ, Inc. in Lake City, Florida. He pastored and ministered the gospel for over 50 years.
He was employed at Anderson Columbia Paving as a Foreman for over 30 plus years. He repaired many bridges, worked in concrete, soil testing, and many different jobs.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Phillip, Jessie, James, Johnny, Ephram, Murrell, Ozell; sisters: Carrie, Bertha and Alease; wife: Thereasa Ramsey Cray; a son: Keith.
Left to cherish his memories, his wife Linda Diane Cray for over 3 years; daughters, Thereasa McNeil, Brenda Clark (Kevin) both of Lake City, FL; sons, Minister Zane Jr. (Elaine), Dwayne (Robin) both of Valdosta, GA, Dale of Lake City, FL.; Brothers, Selvin (Thelma), Carl (Mable) of Lake City, FL, Amos of Gainesville, FL; sisters, Hester and Sally both of Harrisburg, PA, Lucille of Hopkins, SC; two stepchildren, Joel Thomas (Leigh Ann) of Live Oak, FL, and Jessica Thomas of Tallahassee, FL; a hosts of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and sorrowing friends.
Services entrusted to Eric A. Brown & Sons Funeral Home of Jasper, Florida.
Viewing service is Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-7pm, and Funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11am 12noon at The Church of Faith and Deliverance Through Christ Inc., 379 NW Long Street, Lake City, FL 32055
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|