1/1
Blake Reed Williams
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake Reed Williams was born June 22, 2001, to Todd Frazier and Roshanda Williams. Blake was later adopted by the late Ray and Vera Marks Williams. Blake met his untimely demise on July 10, 2020.
Left to cherish his precious memory: siblings, Ashanti, Shirena, Ahmad, Quantavian, Erick, Toddreke, and Tileta; maternal grandmother, Francis Perry-Fields; special aunt, Barbara Reed; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Blake Williams will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Starke Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Odd Fellow Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved