Blake Reed Williams was born June 22, 2001, to Todd Frazier and Roshanda Williams. Blake was later adopted by the late Ray and Vera Marks Williams. Blake met his untimely demise on July 10, 2020.
Left to cherish his precious memory: siblings, Ashanti, Shirena, Ahmad, Quantavian, Erick, Toddreke, and Tileta; maternal grandmother, Francis Perry-Fields; special aunt, Barbara Reed; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Blake Williams will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Starke Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
