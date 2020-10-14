Bobby Joe Claxton, age 85, of White Springs, FL. passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020. Bobby was born in Thomaston, Georgia on August 2, 1935 to the late Owen and Trudy Williamson Claxton. He was a firefighter in Jacksonville, FL. for over 40 years before retiring to White Springs, FL. In his spare time Bobby enjoyed restoring old cars, building homes and was a master wood-worker. In 2005, Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Amy Fouraker Claxton. Many years later, the Lord blessed Bobby with LaGette, a help-mate that would bring him much happiness in the remaining years of his life. Bobby is remembered fondly as a gentle giant of a man, a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in White Springs, FL.

Survivors include his wife LaGette Orton Claxton of White Springs, FL.; four daughters, Carol D. Richardson (Mark) of Payson, Utah, Pamela K. Lewis (Danny) of Live Oak, FL., Julie A. Buchman (Bryan) of Orange Park, FL. and Kelly S. Lusby (Rick) of Aiken, S.C.; one brother, Eugene Claxton (Jenny) of Orange Park, FL.; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1308 Irvin Ave, SW, Live Oak, FL. 32064. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, FL. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday evening at Harry T. Reid Funeral Home in Jasper, FL. between the hours of 5:00-7:00 p.m.

HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. (386)792-2669 is in charge of arrangements.

