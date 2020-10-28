Bradley Ray Fountain, 45, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Lake City on December 9, 1974 to Joann E Arnette and the late Charles Ray Fountain. He has been a life-long resident of Lake City and was a Construction Worker by trade. He was a homebody type, who was a work-a-holic and was always there to help his mother when she needed him and was an avid FSU Football fan.
He is survived by his mother, Joann Arnette of Lake City; bother, Kyle Arnette of Lake City and his sister, Pam Fountain of Jacksonville also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Fountain will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.