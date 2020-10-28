1/
Bradley Ray Fountain
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Ray Fountain, 45, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Lake City on December 9, 1974 to Joann E Arnette and the late Charles Ray Fountain. He has been a life-long resident of Lake City and was a Construction Worker by trade. He was a homebody type, who was a work-a-holic and was always there to help his mother when she needed him and was an avid FSU Football fan.
He is survived by his mother, Joann Arnette of Lake City; bother, Kyle Arnette of Lake City and his sister, Pam Fountain of Jacksonville also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Fountain will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved