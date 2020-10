Bradley Ray Fountain, 45, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Lake City on December 9, 1974 to Joann E Arnette and the late Charles Ray Fountain. He has been a life-long resident of Lake City and was a Construction Worker by trade. He was a homebody type, who was a work-a-holic and was always there to help his mother when she needed him and was an avid FSU Football fan.He is survived by his mother, Joann Arnette of Lake City; bother, Kyle Arnette of Lake City and his sister, Pam Fountain of Jacksonville also survive.Graveside funeral services for Mr. Fountain will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.