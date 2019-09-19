Brian E. Hauck, 55 passed away peacefully after a six-year battle with brain cancer. Brian kept a positive attitude; always trusting in the Lord. Through the years and his struggles with cancer; knowing the love of the Lord has seen him through the deepest valleys and brightest of days-until the Lord called him home on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Born October 28, 1963 to Ronald Hauck and Joan Lewis in Rochester, NY. He loved to sing and play the guitar for any audience that would listen. If he was not found around home aggravating his family with countless fun pranks; you would find him fishing!
Brian leaves behind his loving Wife, Norma Hastings-Hauck, Father, Ronald Hauck; Brothers and Sisters, Stephen Lewis, Terri Kreps, Janette Huff and Curtis Lewis; Stepchildren, Wendy and Sam as well as many Nieces, Nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his beloved Mother Joan Lewis and his Son, Scotty Edward Goodin who now embrace Brian in heaven for eternity.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM; Faith Baptist Church, Lake City, FL 32025 Officiated by Ben Kurz. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Brians name to www.stjude.org
Arrangements trusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, FL 32055.
386-755-2650 www.icsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019