Brian Patrick Fogell, of Lake City, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Brian was born on October 2, 1978, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Robert Fogell, Sr. and Patricia McDonough Fogell. He has called Lake City his home for the past 9 years. Brian worked for Columbia County Sheriff's Office as a Detention Deputy, since August, 2016. He was an asset to the Division and was well liked by his co-workers.
Brian moved to the area in 2012, transferring to Suwannee Correctional Facility from Hendry Correctional Institute. Not long after moving to the area, he met the love of his life, Jordan Jenkins, and their lives became one. Brian stepped in to guide, care for, and most important, to love Paisley (Jordan's daughter). He never considered her a Stepdaughter, he considered her, his. They did everything together. He was their Rock and his love for them was unconditional, as was theirs for him.
Brian, at 6'6" was a big guy, but it was his presence that was huge. His personality filled the room, and his wit and dry humor were what made him the person that everyone loved. If you knew him, you loved him.
Brian was a wonderful son, who loved his father and mother well. His father was his "Chump" and they had a relationship like no other. He also loved his mother in a way that every son should, and he took very good care of her. They knew that Brian was always there for them and that he loved them very much. Brian was also a wonderful son-in-law to Jordan's parents.
Brian was a Christian, and our comfort comes from knowing we will see him again. He enjoyed everything he did, as long as he was with his family. He loved his dogs, but his heart was his silly, stinky, noisy pug, "Gator".
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Fogell, Sr. and his brother, Robert E. Fogell Jr.
He leaves behind, Jordan and Paisley, Lake City; his mother, Patricia Fogell, Ocala, FL; Logan and Laura McCall (Jordan's parents), Wellborn; two sisters, Patricia Lombardo (Frank), Warren, RI and Barbara Forte (Michael), Coventry, RI; nephews, Anthony Lombardo (Jennifer), Bristol, RI, Nathan Forte (Anna), Colorado Springs, CO and Benjamin Forte, Coventry, RI; and two nieces, Christine Lombardo, Bristol, RI and Elizabeth Lombardo Diomede (John), Westwood, NJ.
Brian filled our lives, and his death leaves an unbelievably painful emptiness for us all. We ask for your continued prayers as we make our way through life without him.
Funeral services for Mr. Fogell will be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at Christ Central in Lake City, with Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service on Friday at the church from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM. A live stream of the service will be available by visiting, Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, in memory of Brian. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.