Brittany A. Givens, age 33, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Florida. She was born August 15, 1986, in Jacksonville, Fla. to Earnestine Blanchard (Chuck) and Gordon Paige. She attended Baker County High School, later receiving her G.E.D. and certified nursing assistant certification. Brittany never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing her testimonies.
She is survived by her sons, Kaiwuan, Jerimiah, and Ornaiz; parents, Earnestine Blanchard (Chuck), and Gordan Paige; grandmothers, Betty Jean Givens and Barbara Paige; brothers, Kelly Givens, Geffery Gaskins Jr., Joshua Benjamin, Quentin Paige, Paul Hamilton, Chris McCray, Gordon Paige Jr., Thyland Jones, and Deondre Paige; sisters, Marlaina Givens, Jacobi Gaskins, Ricci Gaskins, Deonna Paige, Shania Hall, and Brittany Paige; hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Brittany A. Givens will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Quitman Cemetery, Sanderson, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020