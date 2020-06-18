Brittney Natalia Staten, resident of Lake City, Florida was born to Betty Hughes Robinson on October 9, 1989. On June 11, 2020, following an extended illness, God called Brittney home to eternal rest. She received her formal education in the public schools of Columbia County where she graduated with the class of 2008. She then attended Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, FL, majoring in Biology. Brittany was employed by Sitel Communications until her health failed. She professed her faith at an early age and accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior joining New Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized under the leadership of Moderator George Francis (deceased). In 2019 Brittany joined Galilee Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Zearah Jackson. She will be remembered for the charming little things that vividly characterized her loving and outgoing personality, her love and dedication to God, her love and loyalty to family and friends, her positive attitude and her heart of gold.

Left to cherish her loving memory: Her mother, Betty Hughes Robinson; a loving and dedicated big sister, Shanele Nichole Robinson (Christopher); godfather, Larry D. Parnell; brother, Vernall Floyd Robinson, IV, Cleveland, OH; sister, Katrelle Staten, Miami, FL; brother, Sentwali Staten, Orlando, FL; father, Freddie T. Staten (Vicki); maternal grandparents, Johnnie and Lillie Mae Wilds; aunts, Delores Hughes Merritt, Terria Hughes McKinney (Anthony), Tallahassee, FL, Melissa and Tonia Baker, Jacksonville, FL, and Janet Staten; uncles, Freddie Taylor, Charles Stephens, Willie Stephens, Stanley Stephens, Sr. (Verneka), Michael T. Ray, Adrian Wilds (Shantay), Wesley Baker and Donell Staten; great aunts, Ella Mae Howard, Quincy, FL, Ella Porter, Geneva¸ NY, and Mary Hughes, Immokalee, FL; great uncle, James Howard, Sr, Immokalee, FL; very special best friend, Taylor Sheaffer; hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her cat, Nala. On May 9, 2019, Brittney became engaged to her wonderful and loving Fiance, Daniel Morrison who remained by her side and provided unconditional love.

Funeral services for Ms. Brittney Staten will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at New Dayspring MB Church, Lake City, FL. Viewing for the public will be held from 12 pm 1 pm on Saturday at New Dayspring prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring professionals"

