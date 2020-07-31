1/1
Brother Charles Richard "Rick" McCall
1957 - 2020
Brother Charles Richard "Rick" McCall, 62 of Lake City, FL went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday July 27,2020 after an extended illness at Baptist Medical Center, South in Jacksonville, FL. Bro. Rick was born October 5, 1957 in Live Oak, FL the son of the late Charles Robert and Frances Cathryn Daughtry McCall. He graduated from high school in 1975, worked at Alltel for three years and then received his Bachelors degree from The Baptist College of Florida in 1987. He began his ministry in 1981 as a pastor serving for 39 years. He served at Rosemary Baptist Church, Live Oak, FL (2 years), Unity Baptist Church, Hinsons Crossroads, FL (1 year), Esto Baptist Church, Esto, FL (2 years), New Home Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL (2 years), Hopeful Baptist Church, Lake City, FL (10 years), Gateway Baptist Church, Lake City, FL (17 years) and was currently pastor at Wellborn Baptist Church in Wellborn, FL. He enjoyed playing the guitar, watching the Florida Gators, reminiscing about his heritage, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Rick is survived by his wife of forty-four years: Kim McCall, Lake City, FL; one daughter: Ruth "Ree" Murray (Jason) Wellborn, FL; one son: Christopher "Chris" David McCall (Kelly) Jacksonville, FL; one sister: Cathy Mills (Terry) Live Oak, FL and five grandchildren: Hollyn and Camden Murray, Micah, Kenley and Mila McCall also survive.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Live Oak Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a memorial celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellborn Baptist Church nursery renovation fund.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
