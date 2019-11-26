Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brother Morris Monroe Sowell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brother Morris Monroe Sowell was born in Jasper, Florida on February 20, 1936 to the late Annie Bell Sowell. Morris' early childhood was spent under the watchful and devoted eyes of his loving, maternal grandparents, Robert and Lenora Sowell. Morris was raised with Christian principles and taught at a young age that God is always faithful and that he should seek and gain His anointing power because God's word will never return void. Morris was taught to be strong and courageous, not frightened, nor dismayed, for the Lord, our God would be with him wherever he would go.

Morris moved to Lake Wales, Florida as a teenager with his mother. While in Lake Wales, Morris attended Roosevelt High School, where he graduated with the class of 1954. After graduation, Morris joined the United States Military and served his country faithfully, in both the Air force and Marines, until his retirement twenty years later.

After retiring from the military, Morris worked for the Department of the Navy at the naval Air Station, North Island, CA. Naval Air Station, North Island, CA. is home to two of the

While working for the Department of the Navy, Morris earned an AS Degree in Social Services and AA Degree in Social Welfare. It was while working in California, Morris welcomed his only son, Maurice Monroe Sowell. Morris retired from the Department of the Navy after twenty years of service.

Morris moved back to his home state of Florida to enjoy his retirement, much to the delight of his many uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, cousins, former classmates and friends. Once back in Florida, Morris decided to make Lake City his permanent place of residence.

Morris was preceded in death by his mother Annie Bell Sowell, maternal grandmother, Lenora Sowell, maternal grandfather, Robert Sowell, Sr., brothers, Ronnie Jerome Dancer and Freddie Lavon Dancer, and sister, Annie Bell Lewis.

Morris is survived by his son, Maurice Monroe Sowell, daughter-in-law, Lorinda Sowell; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Marcus, Chantelle, Jonah and Jovan and one great grandson, Omarion; one brother, Dr. Jimmie Dominic Dancer; two sisters, Sandra Dancer Thomas and Sharon LaFaye Mathis and a host of cousins.

Morris' life exemplified compassion, conviction, courage and Christian discipleship. He was a loving son, grandson, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Home-Going Celebration will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at New Bethel AME Church in Jasper, Florida. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery in Jasper, Florida.

