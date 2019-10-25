Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Andrew Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pembroke/Fort Stewart

Sergeant First Class Bryan Andrew Jenkins, 41, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from injuries sustained in a military training exercise. He was born on December 29, 1977 in Gainesville, FL. SFC Jenkins served 18 years in the U.S. Army with two tours to Iraq and was currently serving aboard Fort Stewart with the 1st Armored Brigade Comat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. He enjoyed fishing, was a shade tree mechanic and was very handy around the house.

Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Shana Christine Jenkins; son, PFC Branson Andrew Hill and his wife Kateri of Ft. White, FL; two daughters, Bryanna Christine Jenkins and Delilah Shyan Jenkins both of Pembroke; two brothers, Robert Dean Jenkins and his wife Carrie and Paul Edward Jenkins and his wife Paula all of Lake City, FL; sister, Patty Jenkins Reeves and her husband James of Wellborn, FL; granddaughter, Kinsley Briar Rose Hill of Ft. White, FL; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Kathy Carey of Pembroke; grandmother, Patricia Johnson of Wellborn FL and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitaton will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 12:30 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pembroke.

Funeral service will follow with Chaplain Jeremy Mount officiating.

Burial will be private.

