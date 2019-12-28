Bryant Register, 96, of Ocala, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019 at the Advent Health Hospital in Ocala after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on October 27, 1923 to the late Houston and Minnie Register. He was raised in Lake City and after high school, joined the United States Navy during World War II. After being honorably discharged, he went into the roofing trade and lived and worked in the Hollywood area until he retired to Ocala. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and spending as much time with his family as he could. He attended the Dunnellon Community Church and is preceded in death by his son, Rusty Rhodes and eight siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Creel Register of Ocala; children, Marvin Register of Ocala, Suzanne Lania (Joe) of Cooper City, Connie O'Bier (Doug) of Dunnellon, Teresa Dodd (Wayne) of Ft. Myers and Daren Register of Ocala. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Register will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery (US HWY 441 North). The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019