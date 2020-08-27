Calvin Moore, Sr., age 63, passed away on August 10, 2020, at his home in Lake City, Florida. Calvin was born February 7, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Bernice Moore. He was educated in the public school system in Philadelphia. In 1971, Calvin entered the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his Country, and was honorably discharged in 1973. Calvin was employed with the Veteran's Administration Medical Center, Lake City, from 2002, until his demise.

He is survived by his mother, Bernice Moore, Decatur, GA; son, Calvin Moore, Jr. (Kris), Jacksonville, FL; grandson, Kalil Murray, Atlanta, GA; sister, Nylin Tennessee (Grant), Decatur, GA; brothers, Clifford Moore (Jackie), Mays Landing, NJ, Wayne Moore (Gayle), Philadelphia, PA; uncle, Clifton Moore (Beverly), Horsham, PA; former wife/friend, Deborah Shaw Moore, Lake City, FL, and Theresa Moore, Jacksonville, FL.; hosts of other relatives and friends. Calvin would always say upon leaving your presence "When Ya C. Moore, Ya Do More".

He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

