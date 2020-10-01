1/1
Cameron Reynolds
Cameron Reynolds, 31 was born August 10, 1989, in Jasper, Florida to Theresa Horne and Laney Reynolds. God called him home on September 28, 2020. He was raised in Lake City, FL. Cameron was a Columbia High School graduate with the class of 2008. During his school years, he soared in his favorite sport basketball. He was known for his amazing smile and happy spirit. Cameron was well-loved and touched the lives of many people during his lifetime; however, God loved him best. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Cameron's life will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Richardson Community Center, 255 NE Coach Anders Lane.
A walk-through visitation will be from 6:00 P .M. - 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the funeral home. CDC Guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs-Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
