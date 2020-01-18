Carl Lee Taylor, 79, passed away Wednesday January 8th, 2020. Carl was born in Pensacola, Florida and is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lutavia Taylor and three brothers. He is survived by his brother, James Harold Taylor and his wife Evelyn; his daughter Dianne and her husband Deaun Davis; grandchildren Kassy and her husband Vinny Tugman, Brianna and Tanner Davis and great-grandchildren Gwendolyn and Nico Tugman, several nieces and one nephew.
Carl served honorably in the US Air Force and worked hard all his life. He was the first in his family to graduate college; he received his AA degree as a dietary technician and retired from the Lake City VAMC in 2004.
Carl was also a private pilot and flew often, his greatest loves were flying his airplane, golfing and driving his race car. Carl will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on February 1st 2020 at 11 a.m. it will be held at the Cannon Creek Airpark gazebo.
Contact [email protected] for more info.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020