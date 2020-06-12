Carl Louis Wilson, age 85, of Fort White, FL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from a farming accident. He was born on November 12, 1934 in Tarpon Springs, FL to the late John R. and Esther Shoemaker Wilson. At the age of four months, he moved with his parents and older brother to the family farm in Southern Columbia County, where he resided until the time of his death. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in June of 1959. Mr. Wilson was a lifelong member of the Mikesville Presbyterian Church, and served his Lord in many capacities, including Sunday School Superintendent at the age of fifteen; Deacon; Elder; Treasurer; Clerk of the Session; Chairman of the cemetery committee; choir member and Vice President of the Mikesville Church Corporation.He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation as the Right-of-Way Administrator after thirty-three years of service. Having received numerous awards for exemplary service in the Right-of-Way Department; he was also a member of the Good Ole Boys golf association at the Country Club of Lake City. He is preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Esther Shoemaker Wilson.He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Frances Nettles Wilson; one son, Steve (Donna) Wilson of Fort White, FL; one daughter, Merry Lynn (Greg) Means of Alachua, FL; three grandchildren, Carlee (Trey) Beauchamp of Lake City, FL, Corey Wilson, M.D. of Gainesville, FL, and Caitlyn (Justin) Bedenbaugh of Fort White, FL; three great-grandchildren, Gracie Beauchamp, Easton Beauchamp and Payton Bedenbaugh. One brother, John R. Wilson of Crystal River, FL also survives.Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be conducted on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Mikesville Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, June 15, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mikesville Presbyterian Church, 384 SE Clubhouse Lane, Lake City, FL, 32025. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.