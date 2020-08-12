Carlos Leroy Crews
Carlos Leroy Crews, 100, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center in Lake City after a sudden illness. He was born in Folkston, GA on March 21, 1920 to the late Charles and Grace Brooks Crews. He has made Lake City his home since 1965, moving here from Jacksonville. He was the owner/operator of NAPA Auto Parts from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and in his spare time he enjoyed gardening, growing citrus trees and riding his tractors and bulldozers.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Pauline Crews; his second wife of 38 years, Melba Crews; two daughters, Linda Strauss and Peggy Larson; siblings, Basil Crews, Earl Crews, Calvin Crews, Herbert Crews, Kenneth Crews, Helen Cheshire and Hazel Smith.
He is survived by his son, Robert "Robbie" Crews (Gina) of Lake City; step children, Charles Roberts of Lake City, Karen Collins of Lake City, Lisa Roberts Brown of Jacksonville and Patricia Parker of Fernandina Beach. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Crews will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC Guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed.