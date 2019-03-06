Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carmen B. Johnson, 53, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Lake City, Florida on September 3, 1965, and has lived most of her life in Lake City. Carmen was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1983 and attended the University of North Florida College. She was a part owner of several Texas Roadhouse Restaurants and served as the comptroller for years. Carmen was an avid Gator fan and enjoyed taking cruises and being out in the sun on her boat.

Survivors include her husband, John P. Johnson, Lake City; her father, Brian Bickel, Sr. (Gloria), Lake City; her mother, Rachel Mabile (Ron), Lake City; one son, Stefan Nash (Ana), Orlando, FL; two daughters, Brianna Haire (Adam) and Savannah Johnson, both of Lake City; two brothers, David Bickel (Danielle) and Steve Bedenbaugh (Wendy), both of Lake City; and four grandchildren, Jacob, Jasper, Jemma and Jensen.

Funeral services for Carmen will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Dwight Law officiating with the eulogy given by her friend Tammy Crews. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 P.M. (One hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven Hospice, 6037 W Us Highway 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.

