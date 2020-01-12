Carmen Gayle VandeVoren Kaman, 75, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, January 8, 2020 at the Willow Creek Assisted Living after an extended illness. She was born in Live Oak on February 7, 1944 to the late Harley Roberts and Inez Holmes Roberts. She lived most of her life in the Live Oak/Lake City area and was a Cosmetologist and Medical Coder by trade. She worked for many years as a Medical Coder as well as worked as a Licensed Cosmetologist for Eckerds and Merle Norman; she also worked for Photos In a Flash for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading her bible, listening to music and thrift shopping.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Terry Roberts and Ann Dupree.
She is survived by her children; Ronald Dale VandeVoren, Jr. of Lake City, Robert A. Bob VandeVoren (Teresea) of Richmond, VA and Traci Renee Hall (Douglas Allen) of Lake City; brother, Bob Roberts (Barbara) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Ernestine Lois Brantley of Swainsboro, GA. Eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.
A celebration of Ms. Kamans life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020